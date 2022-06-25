Severe Weather Statement issued for Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 242, 248, 249, 250 AND 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO