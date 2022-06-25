ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 22:24:00 Expires: 2022-06-29 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT Patchy dense fog has begun to develop across northern Wisconsin this evening. The fog will be locally dense, with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile possible at times. The fog is expected to linger until Wednesday morning as the sun rises. Motorists should exercise caution if traveling across north- central Wisconsin tonight, especially in low lying areas as visibiility can change rapidlyin a short distance.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Parker and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells and Mineral Wells State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Big Horn and central Yellowstone Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1058 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Shepherd to near Lockwood to 7 miles north of Pryor. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Billings, Hardin, Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Pryor, Pompeys Pillar, St. Xavier and Crow Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Hill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND HILL COUNTIES At 1148 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest of Chinook, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Havre, Chinook, Beaver Creek, Lohman, Kremlin, Laredo and Simpson. This storm has had a history of producing wind gusts between 60 and 65 mph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Winneshiek Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Through 7 AM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less in parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western Wisconsin. This fog will quickly dissipate between 7 AM and 8 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for dense fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wilkinson, Bibb, Twiggs, northeastern Houston and southeastern Jones Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lake Tobesofkee to Nicklesville, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Danville, Payne, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Marion, Postell, Lake Tobesofkee, Mountain Springs, Griswoldville and Nicklesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Weather Channel

Warnings Issued For The Caribbean Ahead Of Potential Tropical Storm Formation

Tropical storms warnings have been issued for parts of the Windward Islands and South America. This is for a disturbance that is expected to form into a tropical storm. Steering currents will likely send this system toward Central America by this weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico and Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SOUTHEAST, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Through 7 AM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less in parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western Wisconsin. This fog will quickly dissipate between 7 AM and 8 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for dense fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood FOG WILL DISSIPATE FAIRLY QUICKLY THIS MORNING Clearing skies, light winds, and moisture from yesterday`s rain allowed areas of fog to develop overnight. The fog was dense and reduced the visibility to less than 1/4 mile at some locations. Patches of dense fog persisted past sunrise, but are expected to dissipate fairly quickly in the next hour or two. The fog should be gone by mid-morning. Motorists should exercise caution until the fog dissipates. If you encounter dense fog while driving, be sure to use your low- beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Drive at a speed that will allow you to safely maneuver your vehicle around any object or animal you unexpectedly encounter on the road.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Through 7 AM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less in central and north central Wisconsin. This fog will quickly dissipate between 7 AM and 8 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for dense fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Richland, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Richland; Western Roosevelt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Roosevelt, northeastern McCone, northwestern Dawson and Richland Counties through 1145 PM MDT At 1043 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles north of Richey, or 20 miles southeast of Poplar, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poplar, Culbertson, Fairview, Brockton, Bainville, Sprole, Mccabe, Snowden, Fort Kipp, Nohly and Fort Union. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

