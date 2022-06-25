Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 06:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood FOG WILL DISSIPATE FAIRLY QUICKLY THIS MORNING Clearing skies, light winds, and moisture from yesterday`s rain allowed areas of fog to develop overnight. The fog was dense and reduced the visibility to less than 1/4 mile at some locations. Patches of dense fog persisted past sunrise, but are expected to dissipate fairly quickly in the next hour or two. The fog should be gone by mid-morning. Motorists should exercise caution until the fog dissipates. If you encounter dense fog while driving, be sure to use your low- beam headlights and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicle and other vehicles. Drive at a speed that will allow you to safely maneuver your vehicle around any object or animal you unexpectedly encounter on the road.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO