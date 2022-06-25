ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-27 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT Patchy dense fog has begun to develop across northern Wisconsin this evening. The fog will be locally dense, with visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile possible at times. The fog is expected to linger until Wednesday morning as the sun rises. Motorists should exercise caution if traveling across north- central Wisconsin tonight, especially in low lying areas as visibiility can change rapidlyin a short distance.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Southern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Big Horn and central Yellowstone Counties through 1130 PM MDT At 1058 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Shepherd to near Lockwood to 7 miles north of Pryor. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Billings, Hardin, Lockwood, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Pryor, Pompeys Pillar, St. Xavier and Crow Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 07:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; South Walton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bay and southeastern Walton Counties through 815 AM EDT/715 AM CDT/ At 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts moving inland 10 miles west of Panama City Beach, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Inlet Beach, Sunnyside, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Laird, Laguna Beach, Grayton Beach, Hollywood Beach, Seagrove Beach and Seaside. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Through 7 AM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less in parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western Wisconsin. This fog will quickly dissipate between 7 AM and 8 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for dense fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Garfield, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Phillips; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA GARFIELD PHILLIPS VALLEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN, MALTA, OPHEIM, SACO, WHITEWATER, AND ZORTMAN.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 00:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Hill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE AND NORTHERN HILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 22:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Big Horn and central Sheridan Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1205 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 19 miles southwest of Lodge Grass to Dayton to 13 miles southwest of Sheridan. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Big Horn, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir and Rosebud Battlefield Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 13:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Palo Pinto; Parker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Parker and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells and Mineral Wells State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Winneshiek Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Through 7 AM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less in parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and western Wisconsin. This fog will quickly dissipate between 7 AM and 8 AM. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for dense fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the North Central to Northwestern coast of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Dorado. Beaches of Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wilkinson, Bibb, Twiggs, northeastern Houston and southeastern Jones Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lake Tobesofkee to Nicklesville, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Danville, Payne, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Marion, Postell, Lake Tobesofkee, Mountain Springs, Griswoldville and Nicklesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County, Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 242, 248, 249, 250 AND 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Richland, Western Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Richland; Western Roosevelt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Roosevelt, northeastern McCone, northwestern Dawson and Richland Counties through 1145 PM MDT At 1043 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles north of Richey, or 20 miles southeast of Poplar, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poplar, Culbertson, Fairview, Brockton, Bainville, Sprole, Mccabe, Snowden, Fort Kipp, Nohly and Fort Union. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...From mid morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and poor air quality.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 16:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 453 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona State Fairgrounds, or near Laveen, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds and South Mountain Park. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 130 and 160. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 207. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High fire danger is also expected.
DIXON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 21:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING The dust advisory will be allowed to expire as dust begins to dissipate in conjunction with winds easing.
