Chapel Hill, NC

Brady Manek to join Hornets for Summer League

By Zack Pearson
 4 days ago

After a five year college career, including his final season in Chapel Hill, forward Brady Manek went undrafted in Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft in New York. However, Manek is going to get his chance to impress at least one NBA team this Summer.

On Friday, Manek signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to join their Summer League roster for July. Manek will play on the Hornets Summer League team where he can showcase his skills and hopefully turn that deal into a contract. Oftentimes, players are picked up by that team or another team after being scouted.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Manek hails out of Oklahoma and played four seasons for the Sooners before transferring to North Carolina. With the Tar Heels, Manek came off the bench before earning a starting role in January.

He upped his game and averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for UNC and was a key part to their run to the title game.

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Razorbacks make huge climb in final D1Baseball.com rankings

Arkansas Baseball’s strong end to the 2022 season caught the attention of one national poll. D1Baseball.com released their end-of-season poll on Monday, where they placed the Razorbacks No. 4 behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and National Champion Ole Miss. Arkansas ends the season by making a 19-spot climb from the No. 23 spot in the rankings when the poll was last conducted on May 31. Arkansas ended the month of May by dropping six of their final eight games of the month, which included losing two games in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks found a spark once the calendar turned to June, and played...
BASEBALL
UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
