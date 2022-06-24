Brady Manek to join Hornets for Summer League

After a five year college career, including his final season in Chapel Hill, forward Brady Manek went undrafted in Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft in New York. However, Manek is going to get his chance to impress at least one NBA team this Summer.

On Friday, Manek signed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to join their Summer League roster for July. Manek will play on the Hornets Summer League team where he can showcase his skills and hopefully turn that deal into a contract. Oftentimes, players are picked up by that team or another team after being scouted.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Manek hails out of Oklahoma and played four seasons for the Sooners before transferring to North Carolina. With the Tar Heels, Manek came off the bench before earning a starting role in January.

He upped his game and averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for UNC and was a key part to their run to the title game.

