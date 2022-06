KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Less than 24 hours after finishing tied for third at the Live + Work in Maine Open, Mainer Cole Anderson is heading west. By finishing in the top 25 Sunday, Anderson has automatically earned an invite to this week's Korn Ferry PGA event at TPC Colorado. Anderson says he's staying an amateur for now, but the rising young star from Camden knows he can play at any level.

