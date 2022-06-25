ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Journal

New Bern softball, baseball all-stars dominate districts. Havelock hosts state tournament

By Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gk4rt_0gLZTBRn00

The city of Havelock is hosting the North Carolina Babe Ruth Softball State Tournament beginning Saturday, and New Bern is sending four teams of different age groups to compete.

New Bern's Babe Ruth Softball league took teams for ages 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U to the district tournament in Smyrna June 15-19. League President Melissa Wright said the 6U and 8U teams went undefeated in the tournament and took first place. New Bern's 10U finished second, while 12U won first place after losing their first game of the tournament.

Now, all four teams will make the short trip to Havelock to compete in the state tournament with New Bern's 8U, 10U and 12U teams competing for a chance to go to the world series in Florida if they win first place.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: New Bern Sun Journal

In baseball, New Bern Sunday School League all-star teams for 8U, 10U, and 12U also won their district championships and will play in the state tournament this Saturday in Winterville. All three will now play for a state championship.

"New Bern all around had a great weekend," Wright said. "Getting to see all of the hard work pay off is something that has been building for the last few years. Finally, we are seeing the benefits from what we are putting into the leagues here in New Bern."

Wright went on to say last week's showings from both New Bern baseball and softball all-stars teams may be the most collective success each league has had at one time; it is a testament to the hard work and support put in by the players, coaches, parents, and supporters.

"I think it is very important because we are teaching these girls and giving them something to look forward to," Wright added. "Getting them out and not behind computers, keeping them out of trouble, giving them a set of friends that they may not have elsewhere."

Havelock will also send 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, and 16U teams to compete in the state tournament. For a full tournament schedule, click here.

Havelock to get needed economic boost

Havelock last hosted the softball state tournament just before the COVID-19 pandemic. City staff explained that the tournament accommodated 51 teams.

This weekend, a total of 29 teams will compete, and with the opportunity to host again, City Manager Chris McGee is excited about what it will bring for tourism and local businesses.

"It's huge for the city," McGee said. "When you do the math, you're talking 29 teams, the young ladies, coaches, parents and then locals who will come out to watch some of the games, this could be several thousand people coming to Havelock."

The overall financial impact is unknown, however, McGee added. With the large number of visitors coming to the city, hotel rooms, restaurants and other local businesses will certainly benefit from the boost.

The city is in the works to help build on its identity and has begun to incorporate more local events for residents and tourists. On top of having a state powerhouse high school football program, McGee explained opportunities like the state softball tournament could help make Havelock known for more than the military.

"Most people, when you think of Havelock, you think of MCAS Cherry Point and FRC East," McGee said. "That is the lifeblood of Havelock. We also would like to build an image for Havelock where people think of other things and not just the base.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New Bern softball, baseball all-stars dominate districts. Havelock hosts state tournament

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Fourth of July celebrations in Carteret County

WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

PBS star and restaurateur Vivian Howard launches Viv’s Fridge

The standalone smart refrigerators will offer 24/7 access to prepared family meals, snacks and desserts. Chef Vivian Howard, star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared family meals to enjoy at home. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston, Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle, N.C.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say its animal protective services unit was alerted to a large black bear Tuesday morning near East Carolina University’s campus. The Greenville Police Department said the black bear was spotted in the area of E. 10th Street and E. Wright Road. Spokesperson Kristen...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Series#Computers#Sports#New Bern Sun Journal#School League
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
WITN

Carteret County schools to hold special called meeting

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina school system is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss controls on school doors and possibly extending the superintendent’s contract. An item on the Carteret County school system’s agenda includes approving access controls on all school exterior doors. Also on...
neusenews.com

Aliza Matthews of Kinston named to James Madison University Dean's List

HARRISONBURG, VA-- Kinston, NC resident, Aliza Matthews, has been named to the Dean's List at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Matthews is majoring in dance.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Local re-entry program on horizon for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summit was held in the City of Jacksonville Monday morning about the possibility of developing a re-entry program in the community.  Community leaders gathered at the Sandy Run Baptist Church with a goal to make Onslow County a better place for everyone by giving people second chances.   “When I […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Brutal season for farmed oyster mortality along North Carolina coast

— Researchers and shellfish growers say that this season has been rife with mass oyster die-offs. Exact triggers for these oyster mortality events are highly variable and are the subject of ongoing research. Bob Rheault, executive director of the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association, told Coastal Review Online these die-offs...
WITN

DO YOU KNOW US? Police looking for Greenville bike thieves

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating a couple of bike thieves. Greenville police released a photo from a home security camera that shows the two men. It happened on June 20th at a home on Ripley Drive. Police said...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily South

Parts of Coastal North Carolina Threatened by Dangerous "Super Fog"

North Carolina officials are warning residents about a dangerous phenomenon that can result from wildfires. The N.C. Forest Service issued a "super fog" alert for parts of the coast on Sunday. Drivers should be extra cautious, as the possibility of dense fog caused by the Ferebee Road wildfire can threaten visibility in the coming days.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

PBS star, Kinston resident launches Viv’s Fridge

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston resident and famous chef Vivian Howard has launched a new smart refrigerator meant to offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home. Howard, the star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has introduced Viv’s Fridge. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

200-year-old headstone unravels piece of Washington history

It’s not too often that one discovers a tombstone in their backyard, let alone one that is 200 years old and packed with history. Meet Tammy Langdon, who can now attest to the aforementioned. Langdon purchased her home at 414 W. Main St. in 2018, while still living in...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville city council to discuss multiple issues including parking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville city council is set to meet Monday night to discuss multiple issues including Uptown parking. The council will hold public hearings on an agreement with Taft corporate office relating to a lot on Dickenson Avenue. The building currently houses A Time for Science and The Art Lab. Under the agreement, both would move to the renovated cupola building.
GREENVILLE, NC
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

2K+
Followers
513
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy