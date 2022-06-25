New Bern softball, baseball all-stars dominate districts. Havelock hosts state tournament

The city of Havelock is hosting the North Carolina Babe Ruth Softball State Tournament beginning Saturday, and New Bern is sending four teams of different age groups to compete.

New Bern's Babe Ruth Softball league took teams for ages 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U to the district tournament in Smyrna June 15-19. League President Melissa Wright said the 6U and 8U teams went undefeated in the tournament and took first place. New Bern's 10U finished second, while 12U won first place after losing their first game of the tournament.

Now, all four teams will make the short trip to Havelock to compete in the state tournament with New Bern's 8U, 10U and 12U teams competing for a chance to go to the world series in Florida if they win first place.

In baseball, New Bern Sunday School League all-star teams for 8U, 10U, and 12U also won their district championships and will play in the state tournament this Saturday in Winterville. All three will now play for a state championship.

"New Bern all around had a great weekend," Wright said. "Getting to see all of the hard work pay off is something that has been building for the last few years. Finally, we are seeing the benefits from what we are putting into the leagues here in New Bern."

Wright went on to say last week's showings from both New Bern baseball and softball all-stars teams may be the most collective success each league has had at one time; it is a testament to the hard work and support put in by the players, coaches, parents, and supporters.

"I think it is very important because we are teaching these girls and giving them something to look forward to," Wright added. "Getting them out and not behind computers, keeping them out of trouble, giving them a set of friends that they may not have elsewhere."

Havelock will also send 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, and 16U teams to compete in the state tournament. For a full tournament schedule, click here.

Havelock to get needed economic boost

Havelock last hosted the softball state tournament just before the COVID-19 pandemic. City staff explained that the tournament accommodated 51 teams.

This weekend, a total of 29 teams will compete, and with the opportunity to host again, City Manager Chris McGee is excited about what it will bring for tourism and local businesses.

"It's huge for the city," McGee said. "When you do the math, you're talking 29 teams, the young ladies, coaches, parents and then locals who will come out to watch some of the games, this could be several thousand people coming to Havelock."

The overall financial impact is unknown, however, McGee added. With the large number of visitors coming to the city, hotel rooms, restaurants and other local businesses will certainly benefit from the boost.

The city is in the works to help build on its identity and has begun to incorporate more local events for residents and tourists. On top of having a state powerhouse high school football program, McGee explained opportunities like the state softball tournament could help make Havelock known for more than the military.

"Most people, when you think of Havelock, you think of MCAS Cherry Point and FRC East," McGee said. "That is the lifeblood of Havelock. We also would like to build an image for Havelock where people think of other things and not just the base.

