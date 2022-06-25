Former Virginia Tech Star Keve Aluma Signs With Memphis Grizzlies
4 days ago
Virginia Tech center Keve Aluma was among numerous college standouts to go undrafted last night, but Aluma will get a NBA chance after signing with the Memphis Grizzlies per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Aluma's signing comes after an impressive career at Virginia Tech where he averaged 15.2 points, 7.9...
It has been 39 years since Kansas City Chiefs RB Joe Delaney sacrificed his life in an attempt to save three drowning children. Delaney was a rising star in the Chiefs’ organization with a bright future ahead of him. A former second-round draft pick out of Northwestern State in 1981, Delaney made an immediate impact as a rookie in the NFL. He started just 10 games, but he finished the season with 234 carries for 1,121 yards and three rushing scores, supplanting Mike Garrett’s franchise records for a rookie. He even had the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL that season, with an 82-yard touchdown scamper against the Denver Broncos. The performance earned Delaney AFC Rookie of the Year honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl, it also contributed to the first winning season for Kansas City in nearly a decade.
The Raiders have totally revamped their linebacker corps over the last year, bringing in veterans Denzel Perryman and Jayon Brown. They also selected Divine Deablo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the hope that he can be their starting weakside linebacker. However, the Raiders could still...
