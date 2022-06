TORONTO -- Connor Seabold’s performance Monday night looked rough on paper but still managed to catch the eye of one former Red Sox starter. Seabold allowed seven runs (including three runs) in just 4 ⅔ innings in Monday’s 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays but managed to induce 21 swings-and-misses and record seven strikeouts against Toronto’s potent lineup. In his second major league start, Seabold showed enough to impress David Price, who was watching on TV. Price, who is now with the Dodgers, texted Red Sox manager Alex Cora at 1 a.m. ET to tell him that he liked what he saw from Seabold.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO