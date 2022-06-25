Jury unable to reach verdict in murder trial of woman accused killing girlfriend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities. County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said. The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday. Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend. Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend. Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO