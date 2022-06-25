ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jury unable to reach verdict in murder trial of woman accused killing girlfriend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mistrial declared in the trial for the Baltimore woman accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend in January...

www.wbaltv.com

Daily Voice

Murder Conviction Reinstated For Maryland Man Accused Of Killing High Schoolers

The Maryland Court of Appeals has reinstated a murder conviction for a man who helped kill two high school students, authorities say. Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, was involved in the murder of Shadj Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberoy, 18, the night before their graduation from Northwest High in June 2017, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder In April Shooting

A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after injuring a man in a shooting last April, authorities say. Ryshawn Ellison, 23, was arrested on June 9 after an investigation connected him to the shooting of a 23-year-old victim on the 500 block of North Glover Street on April 29, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Arrest Man In Deadly Reisterstown Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the shooting of two people in Reisterstown on Saturday, according to authorities. County detectives suspect that William Reckline shot a man and a woman in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said.  The man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police identified him as 32-year-old Andrew Bowers on Monday. Investigators allege that Reckline shot Bowers and the woman following a dispute that happened earlier in the evening between Bowers and his girlfriend. Baltimore County Police did not specify whether the dispute was between Bowers and Reckline’s girlfriend or between Bowers and Bowers’ girlfriend. Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and first-degree assault, according to authorities.  He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: 6-year-old, man hospitalized after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 6-year-old girl and a man are were injured in a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland on Monday night. Prince George's County Police report the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Frontier Count. Police received a 911 call for help after two people were shot and were being driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Defense Attorney Sentenced For Laundering $1M Through Clients Drug Proceeds

A Baltimore defense attorney was sentenced to federal prison after laundering more than $1 million through drug proceeds from clients, announced authorities. Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 63, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit money laundering conspiracy charge after being convicted on Dec. 28, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff Says Deputy Sheriff’s Union Playing Politics In Upcoming State’s Attorney Race

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler expressed disappointment in the political turmoil surrounding the local race for state’s attorney.  He noted that the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union had thrown its support in the upcoming Republican primary behind Alison Healey, who previously worked as a prosecutor in the Harford County State’s Attorney. “Sadly, this endorsement has now been twisted into a negative expression of no confidence in Mr. Peisinger,” Gahler said. The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union announced on Sunday that its members have lost faith and confidence in Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger. The union consists of over 300...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Second Victim In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center Dies, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Mistrial in murder case against Baltimore’s ‘Wheelie Queen’

BALTIMORE (AP) — A hung jury has resulted in the mistrial of a Baltimore woman known as the “Wheelie Queen” who was accused of fatally stabbing her girlfriend. News outlets report that a judge declared the mistrial Friday after nine hours of deliberations. Lakeyria Doughty was charged with murder in the death of Tiffany Wilson on New Year’s Day in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Monday shooting occurred in the same area as Sunday triple shooting

Another shooting happened on Sinclair Lane Monday night, the same area where a triple shooting killed two people Sunday night at a shopping center and the third in the last week. Police said a man went to the hospital Monday night saying he was shot on Sinclair Lane. There's no...
kdhx.org

‘We Own This City’ details Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force’s criminal behavior

Fans of “The Wire” know the hard-hitting, confrontational social critiques delivered by its creators, George Pelecanos and David Simon. They’ve lost none of their gritty, scathing indictment of dysfunctional communities as proved by the six episode series, “We Own This City.” Based on real events, to our shocking dismay, sequences immerse us in Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Killed In Northeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man has died of his injuries after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Robb Street shortly before 11 p.m. found Makeon Hines shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Hines was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE, MD

