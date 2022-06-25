ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING OFF: Cole leads Yanks against ex-Astros teamamtes

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces his former team when New York hosts the Houston Astros in the third game of a four-game series between the American League's top two teams. A look at what's happening around baseball Saturday:. REMEMBER WHEN. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA) faces his...

Remembering Chiefs RB Joe Delaney 39 years after his death

It has been 39 years since Kansas City Chiefs RB Joe Delaney sacrificed his life in an attempt to save three drowning children. Delaney was a rising star in the Chiefs’ organization with a bright future ahead of him. A former second-round draft pick out of Northwestern State in 1981, Delaney made an immediate impact as a rookie in the NFL. He started just 10 games, but he finished the season with 234 carries for 1,121 yards and three rushing scores, supplanting Mike Garrett’s franchise records for a rookie. He even had the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL that season, with an 82-yard touchdown scamper against the Denver Broncos. The performance earned Delaney AFC Rookie of the Year honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl, it also contributed to the first winning season for Kansas City in nearly a decade.
KANSAS CITY, MO

