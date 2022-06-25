LEADING OFF: Cole leads Yanks against ex-Astros teamamtes
By The Associated Press
semoball.com
4 days ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces his former team when New York hosts the Houston Astros in the third game of a four-game series between the American League's top two teams. A look at what's happening around baseball Saturday:. REMEMBER WHEN. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA) faces his...
It has been 39 years since Kansas City Chiefs RB Joe Delaney sacrificed his life in an attempt to save three drowning children. Delaney was a rising star in the Chiefs’ organization with a bright future ahead of him. A former second-round draft pick out of Northwestern State in 1981, Delaney made an immediate impact as a rookie in the NFL. He started just 10 games, but he finished the season with 234 carries for 1,121 yards and three rushing scores, supplanting Mike Garrett’s franchise records for a rookie. He even had the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL that season, with an 82-yard touchdown scamper against the Denver Broncos. The performance earned Delaney AFC Rookie of the Year honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl, it also contributed to the first winning season for Kansas City in nearly a decade.
Comments / 0