ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

Anthracite/Towamensing-Jim Thorpe Little League

By Patrick Matsinko
Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos from Anthracite/Towamensing's 7-4 win over...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

‘Bush’el full of goals led PV to league title

A bushel basket can hold just about eight dozen lacrosse balls. That’s nearly what this Pleasant Valley senior scored this season. To be exact, her 98 goals - coupled with 24 assists - has earned Alexandra Bush the Times News/Lehigh Valley Health Network Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua loses to Valley W.

We are a few days shy of the 4th of July, but the Valley West All-Stars didn’t want to wait to get the fireworks started. Valley West put on an explosive display Monday evening against Tamaqua in the winners bracket of the District 18 Little League 10-12-year-old Tournament, rolling to a 17-1 victory.
TAMAQUA, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Pride Soft Ball Team Places First At Keystone Summer Sizzler

After five wins and a tie, the Pocono Pride 14u Black team came in first at the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament in Scranton this past weekend. Saturday, softball leagues from across NEPA gathered in Scranton to compete in the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament. The Pocono Pride 14u Black team played four games on Saturday, where they won three and tied another. They went on to compete in two more games on Sunday, where they won the tournament, 10 - 3, in a rematch against the Abington Wildcats, whom they had also beaten earlier in the tournament.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Jim Thorpe, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Times Leader

Mountain Top defeats Pittston in softball

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kendall Mendrzycki didn’t allow a run as Mountain Top defeated Pittston 10-0 Sunday in a District 16 major softball semifinal. Mountain Top jumped out to a 6-0 lead int he first inning.Allie Myers had two RBI in the inning while...
PITTSTON, PA
wanderwisdom.com

My Favorite Things in and Around Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. One of the most memorable moments in my life was the first time I laid eyes upon the historic little town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. As I wound my way down the side of a mountain with the sheer cliff face on one side and the raging Lehigh River on the other, I remember seeing the mass of train tracks coursing through the heart of the town like arteries. The Saint Marks church steeple towered above the tree-lined Main Street. I felt like I was finally home.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Tree falls on car in Jim Thorpe

A car was damaged Sunday evening in Jim Thorpe after a tree fell on it. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. along North Avenue. The tree smashed the windshield and left several dents on the body of the Kia. The Jim Thorpe road crew cut up the tree.
JIM THORPE, PA
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Times News

LASD hires new superintendent

A Central Columbia School District administrator is Lehighton Area School District’s new superintendent following a split vote Monday night. Lehighton voted 6-2 to hire Christina Fish to a contract running through Aug. 31, 2025. According to the contract, Fish, who has spent the last 12 years as Central Columbia’s director of pupil services/special education, will make $132,500 in her first year with Lehighton as well as receive a $7,500 signing bonus. She is set to receive a 3% increase in each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
LEHIGHTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Mall loses its last eatery

Pennsdale, Pa. — Those looking to get a snack at Lycoming Mall are out of luck. Auntie Anne's, a popular soft pretzel eatery, recently closed for good. The closure means the mall's last eatery is now gone. A sign seen on the counter on June 26 stated, "Auntie Anne's is closed. To our customers, we are sorry. We held on as long as we could. We will miss you!" A...
PENNSDALE, PA
Times News

Lackawanna principal accepts JT position

Jim Thorpe Area School District has named a new superintendent. School board members voted 7-0 during a special meeting Monday night to appoint Robert Presley of South Abington Township, Lackawanna County, to be the district’s top administrator, at a salary of $122,000. Presley has been a school administrator for...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Tournament
LehighValleyLive.com

Valley’s LGBTQ find unique ways to fill void left by closure of Stonewall, other gay bars

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
kolomkobir.com

Meet the richest self-made women in the US | Business News

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. Other amenities include a club room, fitness center, conference rooms and package lockers. Monthly rent starts at $1,575 with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Chalk the Walk returns to the sidewalks of Palmerton

This year, in conjunction with Palmerton Day, The Concourse Club of Palmerton is holding its newest event on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street alongside the Borough Park. Chalk the Walk is open to all ages. Preregistration for the free event is required with a sign-up deadline of Saturday. The link for online registration is available on the Concourse Club Facebook page and their website, www.concourseclub.org. Chalk will be available to those who need it the morning of the event.
PALMERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s Supermarkets joins Wakefern grocery cooperative

Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for June 25th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ William J. “Will” Pelko, 87, Frackville passed away peacefully Friday at Pottsville Rehab/ Nursing Center. Born in Frackville he was a son of the late Joseph and Caroline Castanzo Pelko. He had been employed as an insurance agent for Metropolitan...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Panther Valley elementary gets $45K grant

Panther Valley Elementary School has received a $45,000 grant to upgrade its faculty room. The home improvement chain Lowe’s announced on Monday that it selected the school for a grant to help improve the teachers lounge. “They show up every day and give it their all. It’s one of...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazleton Area expands presence to Laurel Mall

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Laurel Mall in Hazle Township is a success story we don't often hear about — a mall filled with tenants and a waiting list to rent space. The framing is being built for the mall's newest tenant — the Hazleton Area School District's Cyber Academy.
HAZLETON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy