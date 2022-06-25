Anthracite/Towamensing-Jim Thorpe Little League

After five wins and a tie, the Pocono Pride 14u Black team came in first at the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament in Scranton this past weekend. Saturday, softball leagues from across NEPA gathered in Scranton to compete in the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament. The Pocono Pride 14u Black team played four games on Saturday, where they won three and tied another. They went on to compete in two more games on Sunday, where they won the tournament, 10 - 3, in a rematch against the Abington Wildcats, whom they had also beaten earlier in the tournament.

1 DAY AGO