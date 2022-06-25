Anthracite/Towamensing-Jim Thorpe Little League

A bushel basket can hold just about eight dozen lacrosse balls. That’s nearly what this Pleasant Valley senior scored this season. To be exact, her 98 goals - coupled with 24 assists - has earned Alexandra Bush the Times News/Lehigh Valley Health Network Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year.
We are a few days shy of the 4th of July, but the Valley West All-Stars didn’t want to wait to get the fireworks started. Valley West put on an explosive display Monday evening against Tamaqua in the winners bracket of the District 18 Little League 10-12-year-old Tournament, rolling to a 17-1 victory.
After five wins and a tie, the Pocono Pride 14u Black team came in first at the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament in Scranton this past weekend. Saturday, softball leagues from across NEPA gathered in Scranton to compete in the Keystone Summer Sizzler tournament. The Pocono Pride 14u Black team played four games on Saturday, where they won three and tied another. They went on to compete in two more games on Sunday, where they won the tournament, 10 - 3, in a rematch against the Abington Wildcats, whom they had also beaten earlier in the tournament.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have been “a tremendous resource” to the area, says Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong. However, the ballclub’s future is suddenly unclear as it struggles to reckon with costly facilities standards imposed by Major League Baseball. Those standards put the IronPigs on the hook...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kendall Mendrzycki didn’t allow a run as Mountain Top defeated Pittston 10-0 Sunday in a District 16 major softball semifinal. Mountain Top jumped out to a 6-0 lead int he first inning.Allie Myers had two RBI in the inning while...
Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. One of the most memorable moments in my life was the first time I laid eyes upon the historic little town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. As I wound my way down the side of a mountain with the sheer cliff face on one side and the raging Lehigh River on the other, I remember seeing the mass of train tracks coursing through the heart of the town like arteries. The Saint Marks church steeple towered above the tree-lined Main Street. I felt like I was finally home.
A car was damaged Sunday evening in Jim Thorpe after a tree fell on it. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. along North Avenue. The tree smashed the windshield and left several dents on the body of the Kia. The Jim Thorpe road crew cut up the tree.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
A Central Columbia School District administrator is Lehighton Area School District’s new superintendent following a split vote Monday night. Lehighton voted 6-2 to hire Christina Fish to a contract running through Aug. 31, 2025. According to the contract, Fish, who has spent the last 12 years as Central Columbia’s director of pupil services/special education, will make $132,500 in her first year with Lehighton as well as receive a $7,500 signing bonus. She is set to receive a 3% increase in each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
Pennsdale, Pa. — Those looking to get a snack at Lycoming Mall are out of luck. Auntie Anne's, a popular soft pretzel eatery, recently closed for good. The closure means the mall's last eatery is now gone.
A sign seen on the counter on June 26 stated, "Auntie Anne's is closed. To our customers, we are sorry. We held on as long as we could. We will miss you!"
A...
Architectural remnants created from stained glass windows of current and former churches of the Diocese will be sold to the public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 618 Fullerton Ave., Whitehall. There are more than 250 ready-to-hang pieces, starting at $45....
Jim Thorpe Area School District has named a new superintendent. School board members voted 7-0 during a special meeting Monday night to appoint Robert Presley of South Abington Township, Lackawanna County, to be the district’s top administrator, at a salary of $122,000. Presley has been a school administrator for...
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. · Terrain on the Parkway offers 160 new 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments at 1625 Lehigh Parkway East in Allentown. Other amenities include a club room, fitness center, conference rooms and package lockers. Monthly rent starts at $1,575 with three-bedroom, two-bath units starting at $2,540.
After recently opening for multi-platinum alternative rockers Fuel, fellow Lehigh Valley Pennsylvanians Another Day Dawns announced that they have signed to Century Media Records in partnership with The Orchard. “It’s honestly been a dream come true,” frontman Dakota Sean started. “We’ve been working towards this goal ever since...
This year, in conjunction with Palmerton Day, The Concourse Club of Palmerton is holding its newest event on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Third Street alongside the Borough Park. Chalk the Walk is open to all ages. Preregistration for the free event is required with a sign-up deadline of Saturday. The link for online registration is available on the Concourse Club Facebook page and their website, www.concourseclub.org. Chalk will be available to those who need it the morning of the event.
Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ William J. “Will” Pelko, 87, Frackville passed away peacefully Friday at Pottsville Rehab/ Nursing Center. Born in Frackville he was a son of the late Joseph and Caroline Castanzo Pelko. He had been employed as an insurance agent for Metropolitan...
Panther Valley Elementary School has received a $45,000 grant to upgrade its faculty room. The home improvement chain Lowe’s announced on Monday that it selected the school for a grant to help improve the teachers lounge. “They show up every day and give it their all. It’s one of...
HAZLETON, Pa. — The Laurel Mall in Hazle Township is a success story we don't often hear about — a mall filled with tenants and a waiting list to rent space. The framing is being built for the mall's newest tenant — the Hazleton Area School District's Cyber Academy.
