Repeat offender arrested for stealing car in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say Tyler Shumake, who has been in and out of jail for stealing cars, is at it again. This time, Shumake is accused of swiping a car from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque Thursday and leading police on a chase before they got him into custody.

KRQE News 13 covered Shumake in 2019 , after he was caught in another stolen car, just one in a string of stolen car, robbery, and drug arrests. At the time of this latest arrest, Shumake was awaiting trial on stolen car charges from May.

