ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Repeat offender arrested for stealing car in Albuquerque

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvfe1_0gLZPWse00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say Tyler Shumake, who has been in and out of jail for stealing cars, is at it again. This time, Shumake is accused of swiping a car from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque Thursday and leading police on a chase before they got him into custody.

Suspected gang member accused of trafficking drugs out of Albuquerque storefront

KRQE News 13 covered Shumake in 2019 , after he was caught in another stolen car, just one in a string of stolen car, robbery, and drug arrests. At the time of this latest arrest, Shumake was awaiting trial on stolen car charges from May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 5

Cathy Fuller
4d ago

He will be out on ror. Gotta love NM's judicial system. Cops do their jobs and judges let the criminals out. Pathetic excuse for most judges in this state.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque serial thief to remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors tried were successful in keeping a woman who flees from police in stolen cars locked up until trial. Jennifer Christensen is caught earlier this month in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs. Related Coverage Serial thief loses latest court fight Arrest warrant issued for suspected car thief Repeat car thief arrested […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police launches road rage reporting portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Duke City saw at least seven homicides related to road rage last year, Albuquerque Police is launching a new online portal designed to help officers investigate the growing problem. The website, which went live Tuesday, encourages Albuquerque drivers and witnesses to submit video, pictures and other evidence of alleged road rage […]
KRQE News 13

APD arrest Metro 15 offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man that was featured on the city’s Metro 15 list was arrested Friday, June 24. 30-year-old Jesse Harmon was arrested by The Albuquerque Police Department and booked into the Metro Detention Center on an outstanding warrant. Harmon is an APD Metro 15 and ALeRT offender. According to APD, Harmon had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Wanted man killed at Walgreens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting at Walgreens on Montgomery and San Mateo between a wanted man and Deputy U.S. Marshals and New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Task Force turned deadly. The unidentified man was an escapee on May 29, he violated his parolee by leaving and not returning to his halfway...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with murder, conspiring to kill friend’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
KRQE News 13

APD, BCSO lead major weekend street racing bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major street racing bust in Albuquerque happened this weekend, about 60 drivers were caught all in one spot. Little did those drivers know, APD and BCSO knew of their plans and were watching from above. Deputies were watching from their helicopter, APD on the...
KRQE News 13

Teen charged for making threats to Edgewood schools

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Emma Haviland, 17, is behind bars after threatening to shoot a local school in Edgewood. New Mexico State Police were alerted of the threat making rounds on social media on June 9 and the Moriarty-Edgewood School District was placed under high alert. NMSP says the threat was posted on the social media […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

APD continues investigation into deaths of husband, wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two deaths, involving a husband and wife that took place Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man, identified as 50-year-old Raymond Barreras Jr. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Drugs#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central and Tingley just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and another was transported to the hospital, their condition is not known. Officials say due […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Plea deal rejected for repeat DWI offender, case headed to trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She has been arrested seven times for DWI and convicted twice. Tuesday she was going to plead to three of those DWI charges at once, but the judge rejected the plea deal saying it was too lenient. Now the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office says the plea deal is off the table. Jennifer […]
KRQE News 13

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit. According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Inmate at MDC accused of stabbing another inmate pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center accused of stabbing another inmate pleaded not guilty Monday. 21-year-old Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing Christopher Byers more than 20 times in the neck with a shank in April. According to the criminal complaint, Byers was talking to another inmate when Garcia walked toward […]
KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for info on 2021 attempted carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man accused of a 2021 attempted carjacking on Albuquerque’s westside. They say around 9 p.m. June 26, 2021, two women were walking to their car at the Ventana Ranch Community Park when a man allegedly approached them, pointed a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Four accused of failure to report abuse by school employee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico school employee Robert Apodaca is accused of molesting multiple students. Now, four other people are accused of failing to report Apodaca’s behavior to police. Robert Apodaca is accused of sexually abusing three boys; ages nine, 12 and 14, between 2019 and 2021. At the time Apodaca was an […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Teen arrested for issuing a threat of a school shooting

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — An Edgewood teenager is in jail after making alleged threats of a school shooting on social media. New Mexico State Police say a 17-year-old made threats of a school shooting on the social media platform Yik Yak. The social media platform allows users to post anonymously.
KRQE News 13

APD believes two southwest deaths connected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating two deaths they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man who had been shot laying in the road next to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Violent weekend continues with fourth homicide

A violent weekend in Albuquerque just got worse. Police have opened a homicide investigation, after a person was found dead Sunday night near Nob Hill. It's the fourth murder that has taken place, this weekend. A spokesperson for APD says detectives found the body near the 200 block of Richmond...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI continues search for ‘out of gas robber’ after another bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and the FBI are looking for a man suspected in two bank robberies. Federal investigators say the man demanded money from a teller at the First Financial Credit Union and then fled on foot. He is described as Hispanic, about 6′ tall, in his mid-30s or early 40s, and 160 pounds. […]
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Central Ave. and Eubank Blvd Tuesday afternoon. The pedestrian has been listed in critical condition. APD says eastbound Central Ave. east of Eubank is blocked off. No other information about the crash has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy