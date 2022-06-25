ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Child hit by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A child was hospitalized after being hit by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said.

An 11-year-old was riding a bicycle in East New York on Hendrix Street around 6:45 p.m. when they were hit by the truck, NYPD officials said. The child was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 58-year-old driver of the ice cream truck was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license, according to the NYPD. More charges are pending.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

