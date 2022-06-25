Child hit by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A child was hospitalized after being hit by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said.

An 11-year-old was riding a bicycle in East New York on Hendrix Street around 6:45 p.m. when they were hit by the truck, NYPD officials said. The child was hospitalized in critical condition.

The 58-year-old driver of the ice cream truck was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license, according to the NYPD. More charges are pending.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.