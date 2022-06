LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You may remember back in 2019 the Nevada Department of Transportation (HOV) took away one general-purpose traffic lane and created a new HOV lane along Interstate 15. The other thing NDOT did back in 2019, they changed the hours of operation from peak commute hours to 24/7 which created a lot of debate around the community and the valley. Now NDOT is actually revisiting that 24/7 policy with a big 18-month study that they’re just kicking it off.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO