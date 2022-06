MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – One person was arrested after an armed confrontation Sunday in the parking lot of Pirate Pete’s, a family arcade and entertainment center in Marion. Marion Police say Robert Czuprynski, 58, and another man got into an argument inside the business and employees asked the pair to take it outside. They took their disagreement outside to the parking lot where police say Czuprynski pointed a loaded gun at the other person. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

MARION, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO