Rail strikes continue in Scotland for third planned day amid week of disruption

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A third planned 24-hour rail strike will go ahead today after a week of major disruption to Scotland’s train network.

The RMT union has taken industrial action over a multi-year pay freeze and a lack of guarantee that there would be no compulsory redundancies across the network.

Train services across the UK have been thrown into chaos after two planned strikes took place on Tuesday and Thursday, with services running on the days in between also facing major delays and cancellations.

Train operators have strongly urged passengers to “only travel by train if necessary” this weekend and to check their journey in advance.

ScotRail has warned passengers it will have reduced services running on five railway lines between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Saturday.

The train operator said Network Rail will be unable to open other signal boxes to operate passenger services on any other routes.

Disruption is expected to last into Sunday, with music fans attending the Liam Gallagher gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park that evening being warned the last train from nearby Mount Florida station back into the city centre is set to leave before the end of the event.

Scottish organiser Gordon Martin told the PA news agency that members are “resolute”, and he welcomed the “overwhelming” public support for the union’s industrial action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said more strikes can be expected if a settlement is not reached with Network Rail and the UK’s rail operators.

CANCER
POLITICS
BUSINESS
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WORLD
Scotland
Scotland
Truss issues new warning to China over Taiwan

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has issued a warning to China that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”. Speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid, Ms Truss said Beijing was in danger of making the same mistake that Russian President Vladimir Putin made in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Johnson will not boycott G20 despite Putin invitation

Boris Johnson has indicated he will attend the G20 summit in Bali later this year even if “pariah” Vladimir Putin is at the event. Indonesia is hosting the summit in November and the Russian President, as a member of the Group of 20 leading economies, is invited. The...
WORLD
Drivers ‘have a right to know’ why fuel prices keep rising

Fuel retailers have been accused of “inexplicably” raising pump prices again despite falling wholesale costs. Drivers have “a right to know” why they are still being charged record prices to fill up, according to the RAC. Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of...
TRAFFIC
Call a general election and see what voters think, Rayner tells Conservatives

Angela Rayner challenged Boris Johnson to call a general election as she claimed Britons will have endured 55 tax rises if the Prime Minister was to stay in post until 2030. The Labour deputy leader was involved in a series of fiery exchanges with Dominic Raab as the pair stood in at Prime Minister’s Questions due to Mr Johnson’s attendance at a Nato summit.
WORLD
