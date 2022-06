You’re never too young or too old to appreciate history. My step-father-in-law turns 90 in a few weeks and can tell so many incredible stories about the history of the land, the towns and the people who have lived and worked in White and Jackson Counties since the 1930s. 85 years separate him from my 5-year-old son, George, who sits in wonder as Grampy tells stories about his youth.

WHITE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO