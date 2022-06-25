DoorDash delivery woman robbed after dropping off order at church, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of robbing a DoorDash delivery driver after she dropped off an order Wednesday at a church, WHBQ-TV reported.

The victim told police that she dropped off an order at New Hope Baptist Church on Macon Road around 1:40 p.m. when she was approached by two men as she was walking back to her car, according to WHBQ. She said the pair showed her a black handgun and demanded she hand over her keys.

She told authorities that she jumped into her car and managed to lock one of the gunmen out of the vehicle, WHBQ reported. The other was able to get in through the unlocked passenger door, the news station reported. He grabbed the woman’s phone and cash from her purse before he and the other man ran, according to police.

The men are believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall and 140 to 150 pounds, WHBQ reported.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. People can contact police by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

