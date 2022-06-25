THEATER REVIEW: High praise for ‘A Chorus Line’ at the Mac-Haydn Theatre

Written by Tara L. Wilson Noth, directed by Kimille Howard. Olivia Bennett is a happily married woman, a lawyer whose work is rarely antagonistic, rarely combative. She is happily married to Mark Bennett, another lawyer. Their marriage seems ideal; they are loving, affectionate, on the same page about music and books and just about everything else. They disagree on one thing, though they seldom address it. They have lost a child in its infancy. Olivia has never gotten over this loss while Mark seems to have let it go. This issue ultimately breaks them up and not their affairs with other people. This is one of the anomalies in a new play having its world premiere at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.The seeming closeness of Olivia and Mark is disturbed by Olivia’s reluctant acceptance of a case about a young man, Deshawn Payne, who is accused of murder and who will not defend himself or fight the system that vilifies Black people.

