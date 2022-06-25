ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Protests tonight over Supreme Court ruling on abortion

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Protesters hit the streets, parks and even the Supreme Court on Friday to show their displeasure with the ruling overturning Roe V. Wade on...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 4

 

