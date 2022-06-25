ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts Texas

 4 days ago
HOUSTON — The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday issued an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, giving states the legal footing to create their own laws regarding abortion. There are 13 states, including Texas, that have "trigger laws" on the books restricting or banning abortion access...

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

State court blocks Texas' pre-Roe vs. Wade ban in response to lawsuit

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas' pre-Roe v. Wade ban was blocked by a state court in response to a lawsuit filed on June 27, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. The suit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the ACLU, the ACLU of Texas, Morrison & Foerster, LLP, and Hayward PLLC. "It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban. This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory," said Marc Hearron, Senior Counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights. Abortion up to six weeks of pregnancy will resume in the state at some clinics, according to a news release. A hearing was set for July 12.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Protestors, Counter-Protestors Descend on Downtown Dallas Amid Roe v Wade Reversal

Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.
DALLAS, TX
Houston, TX
