Protesters rally in SLC for abortion rights

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening in Salt Lake City to express their opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade .

Utah is one of multiple states with a "trigger law" that would outlaw abortion if the landmark case was reversed. Utah's trigger law went into effect just hours after the Supreme Court's decision.

A handful of protesters had already begun to show up at the Utah State Capitol throughout the day, but the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah organized a formal demonstration for 7 p.m. on the building's south steps.

Another group initially gathered at Washington Square Park before marching up to Capitol Hill to join the others. This demonstration was organized by the Utah Coalition of Leftists.