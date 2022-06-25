SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) Scotts Valley Police have issued a statement regarding a "suspicious circumstance" they investigated at Scotts Valley High School.

SVPD said the incident itself was a false alarm and that reports of a bomb threat were not true.

They also added that bomb-certified K9 units and explosives experts were brought in "as a precaution," citing the vagueness of comments that initially sparked the investigation.

Before the formal statement from Scotts Valley Police, sources familiar with the situation said law enforcement were told to stay in the cafeteria during the investigation and that there was a bomb threat.

Law enforcement was already on campus due to an active shooter training that was taking place.

We also reached out to Mayor Donna Lind who said there were some comments made that Scotts Valley PD had no choice but to take seriously in calling in additional resources.

We're continuing to follow up with Scotts Valley Police regarding this situation for clarification on the specific comments made that sparked the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Sources familiar with the situation tell KION that there is a person who made a bomb threat and while law enforcement was in the Scotts Valley High School cafeteria where an active shooter simulation was taking place.

It is unknown what the circumstances are behind the threats or who made them. There were several Santa Cruz County law enforcement agencies on the scene due to the training.

Scotts Valley Police said they are investigating a suspicious circumstance at Scotts Valley High School. They ask people to avoid the area and they will update the public when they can.

READ MORE: Santa Cruz County law officials holds active shooter training

The post Scotts Valley PD: “No bomb threat” and explosives experts called in as a precaution due to “vagueness of comments” made appeared first on KION546 .