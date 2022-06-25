Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Hyde, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High fire danger is also expected.

