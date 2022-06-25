Wreck causes over 4,500 outages, 1,800 still to be restored, PSO says

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking the public for information about a fire more than two decades ago at Bell’s Amusement Park. TFD posted on Facebook that they are looking for details about the Jan. 4, 2000 fire on the Zingo at Bell’s. They said a documentary is being filmed about it and all information is appreciated.
SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday. The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.
A train hit a car Tuesday in Claremore. No one was injured, and the street has reopened. Will Rogers and 1st Street were closed in the aftermath of the crash. Police didn’t say what led to the collision.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weather should be quiet today. We won't have much wind, and it will be hot. The air quality will be poor, and there is an ozone alert. The humidity levels will remain low for this time of year, so it will feel as cool as a 91-degree day can.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We finished Monday in the upper 80s, and it was wonderful! The winds shift a little today, and we get a little more southerly influence, so it will feel a little hotter. The afternoon temperatures should land around 88. It will begin to feel hotter...
TULSA, Okla. — The famous Wienermobile is coming to Green Country. Starting Thursday, the Wienermobile will visit several spots around town. Here’s the schedule:. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 1110 E. Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow, OK. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- 7114 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa,...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center will be closed until Wednesday. It said this weekend was record-breaking and had more parade entries and vendors than previous years. The Equality Center wants to allow its staff to rest after their hard work with all the events.
HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a warehouse fire at the Port of Catoosa. The fire was extinguished by Tulsa firefighters and then Hazmat worked on clearing the mess in the aftermath. “We had a fire incident at one of our facilities here in the...
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville water customers are reporting a odor again, the city of Bartlesville said. The odor is due to Geosmin and Methyl-Isoborneol (MIB) getting into the water system, the city said. These are organic compounds and, while creating an odor that people can detect to varying degrees, they are not harmful when ingested.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested after throwing a saw blade through a woman's car window after assaulting her, according to Tulsa police. The Tulsa Police Department says they were called to east Tulsa near 21st and Memorial for a man claiming to have been shot. When...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We start this week in a GREAT place with cooler temperatures and lower humidity readings. The winds continue to come from the northeast, and it will feel wonderful today. The seasonal average for today is 90 degrees, and we are expecting highs in the low...
HASKELL, Okla. — At 95-years-old, Elizabeth Logan says she has had many loves in her life: her husband George W., horses and Logan Ranch. Logan has lived on the ranch in Haskell for more than 50 years. “We bought the farm in 1970 and built the house,” Logan said....
