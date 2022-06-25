Wreck causes over 4,500 outages, 1,800 still to be restored, PSO says

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking the public for information about a fire more than two decades ago at Bell’s Amusement Park. TFD posted on Facebook that they are looking for details about the Jan. 4, 2000 fire on the Zingo at Bell’s. They said a documentary is being filmed about it and all information is appreciated.

