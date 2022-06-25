No Whey! New Grocery Store Has Organic and Kosher Foods
By David Russell
Talk Media
4 days ago
A look inside Nutrition Smart with Coral Springs Talk. Rocking jams, nutritious groceries, and smiles for miles are now on full display at the grand opening of Coral Springs’s newest grocery, Nutrition Smart. An organic and kosher grocery,...
Floor & Decor is preparing to open a new location convenient to shoppers in northwest Broward County. The flooring material retailer is slated to open its doors in late August at 11711 W. Sample Road. It joins other Broward County locations in Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines. The...
Pink Poodles, with vodka and pomegranate, and mojitos are offered at Corvina. Photo provided by Svetlana Davis. The summer doldrums are about to hit, with no holidays or formal excuses to party. Since people lucky enough to have Northern retreats have fled the heat, it’s left to the locals to...
Family-owned Juana La Cubana Cafe serves up traditional dishes with top-quality and fresh ingredients. Owner Manuel Coya, from Cuba, founded Juana La Cubana in Guatemala in 2001. Twelve years later, it was sold and opened its doors to Dania Beach residents. In 2021, Juana La Cubana opened in Coral Springs,...
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Located at the heart of Midtown Miami, just a few blocks from the popular Wynwood District, is one of our favourite foodie spots in the city. SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been a Miami institution for over a decade and still stands strong as a crowd favourite. The inviting and stylish eatery boasts a lush and inviting outdoor area, rustic and relaxed interiors, and an irresistible global menu perfect for sharing.
Gluten free food in Miami isn't as inaccessible as you thought, thanks to these amazing restaurants. A lot of people avoid gluten for various reasons, including health conditions like Celiac disease and related dietary restrictions, as well as lifestyle choices. It can be hard to find food options that cater to this limitation, but it's not all gloom and doom. There are plenty of amazing options around Miami, where you can find gluten free food.
Inside a honeycomb of Oakland Park warehouses, John and Stacey Hoolihan are modernizing a medieval beverage best associated with Vikings, Renaissance fairs and “Game of Thrones” — mead. Brewlihan Mead Co., the first commercial meadery in Broward and Palm Beach counties, is expected to debut by the end of July, five blocks west of North Dixie Highway, adding to the city’s growing cluster of ...
Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield offers tents and tepees for rent for overnight camping. The tents are set up when you arrive for your overnight at the park. The tents are on platforms. The sites, which are on a peninsula overlooking lakes, include water, electricity and Wi-Fi access. Other amenities...
Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
They've helped turn thousands of our heroes into beautiful brides. This summer, the organization Brides Across America is at it again. The nonprofit provides free wedding gowns to women who are active military, first responders, veterans and health care workers. Founder Heidi Janson said it's one way to give back...
For kids with Type I diabetes, the Camp Coral Kids program offered through Broward Health Coral Springs is part of the fabric of the community, teaching them how to navigate their condition and have fun despite its many challenges. As the two-week Camp Coral Kids at Broward Health Coral Springs...
Saturday, June 25, 4pm-8pm – Lasouli’s Seafood Company, 127 West Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach. Lasouli’s Seafood Company serves the freshest seafood and savory dishes in Palm Beach County. Enjoy the delicious taste of savory and rich food served fresh from their kitchen.
Casa Décor and More, a local home decor boutique, just launched the. clothing boutique section in their store. Mary Villalobos, Kayla Kaydas, and Melissa Sousa opened the Coral Springs store in 2021, following their passion for home design, home decor, creativity, and do-it-yourself projects. On Friday, the owners had...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
Where can I eat on July 4th in South Florida? From BBQ platters and specialty items at La Traila Barbecue and 4 Rivers Smokehouse to some of the best viewing spots at La Canita and Redfish, these South Florida spots have you covered all Independence Day weekend. La Canita. Celebrate...
A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
JUPITER — Four months after a near-breakup with its trash hauler of more than 40 years, Jupiter gave a preliminary green light to an eight-year contract with Waste Management after the company came in at nearly half the price of two other competitors in a public bidding process. Residents...
Looking to celebrate July 4th this coming weekend?
Here are some of the best fireworks displays, celebrations and patriotic events in Palm Beach County.
July 4th grilling: Best meat markets, butcher shops...
The lease of land for a performing arts center in Mizner Park is one step from approval. At last week’s meeting, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board recommended 4-1 that the city council—acting as the community redevelopment agency—allow the Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corporation (BRADEC) to lease the vacant property next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. BRADEC envisions a separate new venue and a renovated amphitheater that the organization also would operate.
Comments / 4