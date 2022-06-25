ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local organizations, Mayor Gloria respond to overturned Roe v. Wade

By Alani Letang
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkzSj_0gLZGCeX00

SAN DIEGO – On Friday, shortly after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest responded with a press conference, stating that they are ready for a possible increase in patients at their locations.

Darrah DiGiorgio, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest, said after hearing the news that she felt “devastation, sadness and a lot of anger.”

“This is part of essential health care and we need to take our own in that,” added David Trujillo, the ACLU San Diego and Imperial Counties chief programs and strategy officer.

Emotions and concerns came from Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest and the San Diego County over the Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We consider it our honor, and our duty, and our responsibility to meet this moment with compassion and with strength,” DiGiorgio said.

FAQ: What does Supreme Court’s abortion ruling mean?

Planned Parenthood has promised to keep the conversation going surrounding abortion, with the major focus on safe and legal abortion rights for all.

In California, there is additional funding in the state budget for access to abortion at facilities like Planned Parenthood.

“We need to normalize abortion as part of health care as well. And we spent far too long within the institute of medicine as well as the greater society slowing it and stigmatizing it,” said Dr. Antoinette Marengo, chief medical officer with Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

Planned Parenthood said they’ve been preparing for the decision. They’ve said they have expanded their resources and availability. DiGiorgio said their agency is eliminating any barriers for patients regardless of where they are traveling from.

“We will be here and our doors will be open,” DiGiorgio said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also spoke out Friday, stating that he is against SCOTUS’s decision and standing with abortion rights.

Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

“This is a very dark day, I think this is something we will all remember for a long time,” said San Diego mayor, Todd Gloria.

Mayor Gloria said he is vowing to welcome, and not hinder, anyone who wants to access health care or abortion in the city and in the state.

“We as men have a role to play, we can’t be silent in this matter. Yes, women should be on the forefront. We should support the women in our lives by demanding change and the rights that were lost this morning will not be recovered quickly, but the work to getting them back starts today,” Gloria said.

Planned Parenthood said that increased wait times are likely, and they are expecting a 10% increase in patients. The agency says they have already started to see a climb in out-of-state patients.

