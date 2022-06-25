Man killed in house fire Wednesday identified as Billy Lee Dunno

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Fire Marshal Richard Castillo confirmed the name of the 74-year-old man killed in a fire Wednesday. He was Billy Lee Dunno.

Four dogs also died in the fire at the home in the 700 block of FM 622 in Mission Valley.

The fire started in the laundry room and spread into the attic.

