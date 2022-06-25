Toyota NCS Nashville Quotes -- Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What more did you need to beat Chase Elliott on the final restart?. “I got soft on him. I should have been throwing some fenders and moving some momentum around. I didn’t stick with our strength. We didn’t have many strengths tonight. We just executed really well. The restarts were so-so and long run speed was good. I just needed to stick with our strength and I messed up. I want to thank all my guys at 23XI. We have a great group of guys and girls. The way that we’re running, a second is cool, but we’re here for wins with the Playoff situation. Thanks to Monster Energy, Toyota and all of our associate sponsors. This Camry and all the TRD Camrys were awesome. I just hate it when we don’t get into victory lane and I was right there.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO