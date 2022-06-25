ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Toyota NCS Nashville Quotes -- Kyle Busch

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago
KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Pedigree Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What was it like to watch your life play out on the big screen last night and have people cheer for you in the theatre?. “Yeah, it was a unique experience for sure. You know, really exciting opportunity...

Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Captures Chevrolet's Ninth Win of 2022 at Nashville

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their second win of 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team are leaving Nashville Superspeedway with the coveted custom guitar trophy in hand after taking the checkered flag in the rain delayed Ally 400. The second win of 2022 for the Georgia native didn’t come without a fight. With an issue on pit road forcing Elliott to come from deep in the pack early in the race, Elliott’s team was able to quickly get their Chevrolet-powered machine dialed back in as a front runner in the final stage. With pit strategy playing a vital role throughout the race, Alan Gustafson (crew chief) chose track position during the final late-race caution, giving Elliott a front row spot for the restart with four laps to go. In a battle with second-place Kurt Busch to the end, it was the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 that came out on top marking Elliott’s 15th-career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Transcript - Chase Elliott Nashville

THE MODERATOR: We're going to continue now with our post-race press conference for today and tonight's Ally 400. We've now been joined by our race winner, Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Congratulations on the win, Chase. We appreciate you spending some time with us.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Nashville Superspeedway

“Nashville was a challenge. Our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro showed some good speed, and we drove up to the top 10. Unfortunately, we struggled with some of the same issues we had all weekend. We had a list of things to try on pit road to make it better, but we couldn’t quite get a grasp on it. We will take everything we learned and build on our notebook for next time. Road America should hopefully be a good place for our team to keep moving in a positive direction.”
NASHVILLE, NC
Speedway Digest

Buescher Finishes 30th after Late Mishap in Nashville

A top-10 was in sight for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, but a lost wheel relegated him to a 30th-place finish in the Fastenal Ford. The 300-lap race was dominated by weather delays, as spotty thunderstorms in the area forced delays of combined three-plus hours. It began on time, just after 5 p.m. ET, but did not see the checkered flag drop until nearly midnight ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Late Race Caution Forces Pit Strategy for Top Toyotas at Nashville

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What more did you need to beat Chase Elliott on the final restart?. “I got soft on him. I should have been throwing some fenders and moving some momentum around. I didn’t stick with our strength. We didn’t have many strengths tonight. We just executed really well. The restarts were so-so and long run speed was good. I just needed to stick with our strength and I messed up. I want to thank all my guys at 23XI. We have a great group of guys and girls. The way that we’re running, a second is cool, but we’re here for wins with the Playoff situation. Thanks to Monster Energy, Toyota and all of our associate sponsors. This Camry and all the TRD Camrys were awesome. I just hate it when we don’t get into victory lane and I was right there.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Justin Allgaier cruises to NASCAR Xfinity victory at Nashville

On a blindingly hot day at Nashville Superspeedway, Justin Allgaier fulfilled a dream in one of the best race cars he has ever had. Leading five times for 134 laps and sweeping the first two stages of Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250, Allgaier breezed to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the 1.33-mile concrete track, his second of the season and the 18th of his career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Herbst Drives to Strong Third at Nashville

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team were strong out of the gate as the NASCAR Xfinity Series returned from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 25th at Nashville

After a long day – and night – of racing at Nashville Superspeedway Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang crossed the finish line of the lightning- and rain-delayed Ally 400 in 25th place. Burton lined up 26th for the start of the 300-lap, 400-mile race...
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Nashville Post-Race Cup Quotes

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – “I’m not sure as the race kind of kept progressing later into the night I thought we lost some ground between some of the other cars. I thought hot and slick during the day we were pretty competitive and then something went down and I didn’t think we were as good. I had to go to the back and then spun out trying too hard. Jonathan made a good call to stay out the last stop. Why not, running ninth and was able to run third, so that was a good call by him. Overall, I wish it was in the hot and slick of the day because I thought we were a little bit more competitive, but not a bad finish.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Chase Elliott wins Ally 400

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chase Elliott picked up his second win of the season in a delay-filled Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Elliott led 41 of the 300 laps in the race that had a more than 3-1/2 hours of delays caused by lightning and then rain. The race resumed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ally 400 resumes after second weather delay

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Ally 400 has resumed after an almost 2-1/2 hour weather delay. After running 11 laps under caution to help with track drying, Martin Truex Jr. took the lead late in Stage 2 and picked up another stage win. Trued also won the first stage. The...
GLADEVILLE, TN
