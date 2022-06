A 20-year-old Mt. Vernon man is in custody on three weapons charges after allegedly threatening a victim with a firearm and then refusing to come out of a home. Alexander Kuhn reportedly went into a residence at 719 South 20th Street on Friday after making the threat. He was eventually located hiding in a crawl space and was taken into custody without further incident. Kuhn is being held in the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of resisting or obstructing arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO