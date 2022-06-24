ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette home destroyed after fire

By Staff Reporters
WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette home was heavily damaged after a fire Friday evening....

www.wlfi.com

WLFI.com

One person dead after two car crash on Wyandotte Road

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and one hospitalized after a two car crash Monday morning. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:55 a.m. officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of CR 900 E and Wyandotte Road. Officers arrived...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

DNR: Body of Indianapolis man recovered from Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Divers on Monday recovered the body of an Indianapolis man who went missing in Monroe Lake in south central Indiana, conservation officers said. Officers said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends when he disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday beneath the surface of the lake south of Bloomington.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Body of Indianapolis man recovered from pond after kayaking accident

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man’s body was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators learned a kayaker fell […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Record-Breaking June 30, 1877 Lafayette Hail Storm

The worst hailstorm on record for the Lafayette area with unofficial state record-breaking hailstone diameter occurred June 30, 1877. The largest hailstones in the most destructive hailstorm on record for the Lafayette area occurred in the late afternoon hours of June 30, 1877. Severe weather was also reported in other parts of the present-day viewing area.
LAFAYETTE, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
#Structure Fire
FOX59

IMPD officer seriously injured in motorcycle accident

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer has been seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on Monday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the multi-vehicle crash occurred near 46th and Shadeland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles and an IMPD motorcycle were involved in the accident. Police confirmed the officer driving […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Cass County man strikes Logansport police car head on

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County man is in the hospital after colliding with a police car Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Logansport Police were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue for suspicious activity. When police arrived, they saw a man outside of the residence....
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect arrested after armed robbery at A-1 Food Mart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police have confirmed to News 18 that an armed robbery happened in the 3600 block of Greenbush Street in Lafayette on Sunday. At the A-1 Food Mart, located at 3630 Greenbush Street, a male walked in around 8:30 p.m. He then pointed a gun...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Wave 3

Investigation underway after kayaker dies in private pond

HOLTON, In. (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after being found in a private pond Friday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan in Holton after reports of a kayaker who fell into the water and did not resurface.
HOLTON, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll Co. motorcycle wreck

CARROLL CO., Ind. — A 51-year-old man from Delphi died Thursday night in a motorcycle crash northeast of the city that left an additional passenger seriously injured. Carroll County emergency dispatch received a report around 10:30 p.m. Thursday of a motorcycle lying in the middle of State Road 218. Originally, the caller told dispatch that […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have confirmed that the victim of a shooting around 10 p.m. Saturday on Indy’s near northeast side has died. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were sent to the 3400 block of N. Keystone Ave., near the intersection of Keystone and 34th, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
wrtv.com

16 apartments damaged by fire Wednesday evening on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis caused damage in the Remington on Rockville Apartment Complex. According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, firefighters from their department and mutual aid responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Rockleigh Ave. There they found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

