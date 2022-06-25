ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis cop who fatally shot woman who called 911 to be released from prison

Cover picture for the articleThe ex-Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman while responding to her 911 call will be released from prison Monday. Mohamed Noor, 36, gunned down Justine Ruszczyk Damond on July 15, 2017, after Damond called 911 to report a possible sexual assault...

Southern Minnesota News

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 has been released from prison on parole. The state Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Mohamed Noor was released Monday morning and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

MPD: Argument leads to fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after an argument led to a shooting Monday afternoon. Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten told reporters the shooting occurred near East 26th Street and Stevens Avenue South, and involved at least four individuals who police believe were familiar with one another.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
York News-Times

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver in York County. The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty, at night, on South...
YORK COUNTY, NE
CBS Minnesota

Brandon Gardas charged with attempted murder after daylong standoff in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- At least a dozen firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the home of a man who now faces several charges in connection to a standoff in St. Michael last week.Brandon Gardas, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, possession of ammo or firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, second- and fifth-degree drug possession and making violent threats. The charges were filed Monday in Wright County.The standoff, which began Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday evening, ended after law enforcement shot Gardas and used...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead, marking city's 44th homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue South that left one man dead Monday afternoon.The Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m.Officers identified a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving medical aid until relieved by fire and EMS.The victim was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.MPD says preliminary information indicates that an argument involving four individuals escalated. Two of the individuals presented guns and gunfire occurred that resulted in the victim being shot.It is unknown how many shots were fired and which individuals fired shots. No arrests have been made.This is the 44th death investigated as a homicide by the MPD this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Prison#911#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Violent Crime
fox9.com

Shooting leaves 1 man dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An afternoon shooting in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood has left one man dead and officers searching for the suspect, police say. Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the shooting at a building near Stevens Avenue and East 26th Street. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot and seriously injured. Despite efforts from police and medics to save his life, the victim died shortly after at the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Four shot, none arrested in "chaotic scene" at Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Four people were injured during a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. Police say multiple shots were reported just after 11:00 P-M Saturday and officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Multiple fights broke out among the large crowd gathered in the area. Investigators are unsure if there is any relation between the four people injured. The incident happened just as a crowd of people had gathered, but say it was not a scheduled event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Young dad clings to life after hit by errant bullet near Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old father remains in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries from stray gunfire blocks away from where he was with family.Tyler King was among four victims hurt late Saturday night near 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. According to a family spokesman, King and his brother-in-law were walking a friend back to her car when they saw a large group of people gather 3-4 blocks away; they then heard the sound of about 30 shots, and King was struck in the side of this head.Tyler has suffered," the spokesman told WCCO. "As Christ-followers, the family is believing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

Family, friends seek answers in Winston Smith killing

One year after law enforcement officers killed 32-year-old father and comedian Winston “Boogie” Smith Jr. at the top of an Uptown parking ramp, his family, friends and community members gathered at Powderhorn Park to remember Smith – and to demand answers. “Not a single day goes by...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
californiaexaminer.net

How George Floyd Died and What Happened Next

Floyd, 46, was raised in Houston, Texas, but was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The six-foot-seven “gentle giant” was a brilliant football and basketball player in high school and now a father of two daughters and a son. When Floyd was arrested for aggravated robbery in Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Teen pleads guilty in March death of Columbia Heights girl

ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man arrested after kidnapping woman at workplace, holding her for hours inside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her against her will for several hours inside his home. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the woman, who knew the man, was able to break free around 3:30 p.m., when she fled the home and got neighbors to call for help. The 911 caller reported what happened as a domestic assault. Officers responded to the neighborhood and stopped the man as he was driving way. He was arrested without incident. The victim told officers that the man kidnapped her around 6 a.m. while she was arriving at her workplace in nearby Plymouth. The man drove her to his home in the north Minneapolis suburb, where he held the woman against her will for roughly nine hours. 

