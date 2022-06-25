Two suspects steal man’s car, other belongings at gunpoint in Manhattan: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The vehicle has been recovered, but police are still searching for two men who robbed another man at gunpoint Thursday.
The two suspects approached the victim, 43, at about 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 115th Street, police said. As the man was walking to his vehicle, a 2020 Honda Accord, one of the suspects displayed a firearm to the victim while the other entered the car and fled.
The suspect with the gun then left in a sedan of his own, police said.
According to the victim, multiple pairs of Jordan sneakers and a cellphone were inside the stolen vehicle. The car was found unoccupied, but the possessions inside have not yet been recovered.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
