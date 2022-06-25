ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two suspects steal man’s car, other belongings at gunpoint in Manhattan: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WIoP_0gLZEhtM00

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The vehicle has been recovered, but police are still searching for two men who robbed another man at gunpoint Thursday.

The two suspects approached the victim, 43, at about 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 115th Street, police said. As the man was walking to his vehicle, a 2020 Honda Accord, one of the suspects displayed a firearm to the victim while the other entered the car and fled.

The suspect with the gun then left in a sedan of his own, police said.

According to the victim, multiple pairs of Jordan sneakers and a cellphone were inside the stolen vehicle. The car was found unoccupied, but the possessions inside have not yet been recovered.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Thief punches, robs man in Bronx subway station: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief punched and robbed a Bronx straphanger after his request for money for rebuffed, according to police. The 25-year-old victim was trying to exit the Third Avenue-138th Street station on the No. 6 line around 12:15 p.m. June 19 when the man blocked his way and asked if […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect on scooter steals dog from owner on Queens sidewalk: sources

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A scooter-riding suspect stole a man’s dog Saturday in Queens, according to law enforcement sources. The 75-year-old man was walking his gray and white mini pit bull near 95-09 88th Street in Woodhaven at around 2:20 p.m. when a man he didn’t know approached and took the dog, sources said. The suspect […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Burglar sought in string of Brooklyn break-ins yielding over $11K

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A serial burglar has broken into seven businesses across south Brooklyn since mid-May, swiping more than $11,000 total in cash, lottery tickets, and merchandise, according to the NYPD. Across the seven incidents tallied between May 19 and June 9, the thief used a variety of methods to enter the businesses, including clipping […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jordan, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man shot multiple times sitting in a parked car in Manhattan: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11)– A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car in Manhattan Friday, police said Tuesday. Three unknown people approached the victim on 117th Street in East Harlem at around 7 p.m. and fired shots into the car, police said. The victim was struck three times in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect sought for groping underage girl on a bus in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly groped an underage girl aboard an express bus in Manhattan earlier this month, officials said Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was on the BX19 bus at West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on June 17 at around 12:35 p.m. when a man she didn’t […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Jordan Sneakers#Harlem#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man ripped earring off of victim during Bronx subway robbery: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man ripped an earring off of a teen’s ear during a robbery onboard a No. 6 train June 23, police said Tuesday. He also slashed the 19-year-old victim in her face and arm during the incident. The woman was approached by the suspect about 12:10 p.m. while they were […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Man Breaks 39-Year-Old Woman's Jaw in NYC Subway Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 39-year-old woman on a Queens subway over the weekend and punched her in the face, breaking her jaw. It wasn't clear what prompted the attack aboard the southbound 7 train, near the Hunters Point Avenue station, around 2 a.m. Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

New person of interest sought in $25,000 Brooklyn purse-snatching

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a person they’re looking to question in a purse-snatching ruse that cost a 78-year-old woman $25,000. The newly identified person of interest was recorded wearing a distinctive blue hoodie with a logo for Fruity Pebbles and the cereal’s Flintstones cartoon mascots on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYPD Sergeant Arrested for Assault in The Bronx

An off-duty, NYPD sergeant has been arrested in the Bronx’s 45th precinct. On Tuesday, June 28, at 6.58 a.m., Gregory Smith, 42, was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. Smith is assigned to the 41st precinct in The Bronx which serves Hunts Point and Longwood. According to his file,...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman struck, killed by subway train at Grand Central: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police. Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man, 25, sentenced to 40 years for shooting FedEx driver

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– A 25-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a FedEx driver in the back two years ago, authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said J’von Johnson, 25, shot the driver at point-blank range as the victim, 44, walked out of a building in the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Queens delivery worker murder suspect released on bail

NEW YORK - A Queens man accused of gunning down a restaurant delivery worker made bail and has been released. The NYPD also confirms his wife was arrested earlier this month on weapons charges. Glenn Hirsch appeared in a courtroom in Kew Gardens on Monday. A judge set bail at...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: Manhattan family surrounded by illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman says a pack of drivers on dirt bikes and ATVs surrounded her and her family as they drove down the Henry Hudson Parkway. Dashboard camera video captures the Manhattan family’s moment of panic on Sunday. Jessica Garcia was behind the wheel with her husband in the front passenger seat […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy