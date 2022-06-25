ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Brock Weppler states his case for why he’s the best fit for the Minot State AD position

By Adeena Balthazor
 4 days ago

Brock Weppler is the current Assistant Director of Athletics at Minot State and also a finalist for the open Athletic Director position. He met with the public on Thursday and answered their questions about why he is the best fit for the position.

See his full interview below:

KX News

KX News

