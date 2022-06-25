Brock Weppler states his case for why he’s the best fit for the Minot State AD position
Brock Weppler is the current Assistant Director of Athletics at Minot State and also a finalist for the open Athletic Director position. He met with the public on Thursday and answered their questions about why he is the best fit for the position.
See his full interview below:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0