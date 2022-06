ST. LOUIS — Ameren Corp. said Monday that its Ameren Missouri unit plans to acquire its largest-ever solar facility. The subsidiary plans to buy a 200-megawatt solar installation in central Missouri, known as the Huck Finn Solar Project, expected to produce enough energy to power about 40,000 homes, according to a press release. The new facility is designed to generate more than 25 times the energy of Missouri's largest current solar facility, officials said.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO