Tech company brings new location to WVU’s campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Morgantown on Friday for Rank One Computing, a company that provides top-ranked facial, object and text recognition algorithms. This is the company’s first location in West Virginia.

Rank One Computing serves the U.S. military, law enforcement and commercial organizations, and is now serving from within Vantage Ventures on West Virginia University’s campus.

CEO Scott Swann said he was thrilled to open the Morgantown location. “As a West Virginia native, it’s been a lifelong goal of mine to grow a vibrant technology sector in the state,” said Swann. My long-time friends at Vantage Ventures share that goal which made for an easy decision to open our newest office with them in Morgantown. We’re thrilled to be part of West Virginia’s transformation into a tech start-up state.”

Swann hopes that operating in Morgantown and, specifically, on WVU’s campus will allow the company to work closely with students who are pioneering the tech industry.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee also spoke at the ribbon-cutting and said that bringing Rank One Computing to WVU is another way to bring job-seeking people home to West Virginia. He said that having Rank One Computing opening on WVU’s campus should be a demonstration of how to fuel the future through energy and technology.

At its new location, the company wants to build products to help both West Virginia and the United States.

According to a release from Vantage Ventures , West Virginia natives, Jason Hicks and Russ Guzek, will lead ROC’s recruitment at the new location. ROC has initial plans to hire a team of 10 technology professionals in West Virginia, with a goal of keeping bright young minds and future entrepreneurs in the state.

The whole ceremony was live-streamed back to Rank One Computing’s main base in Denver, Colorado, and featured video guest speaker, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

