Janesville, WI

19-year-old shot in Janesville Thursday evening; suspect sought

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are searching for a man who shot a 19-year-old man at Bond Park Thursday evening.

In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said officers were called to the park at 201 North Oakhill Avenue just before 7:20 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers found the 19-year-old victim injured; he was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived, the release said. He is described as a heavier-set man, roughly 20 years old and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and were in the same vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be submitted online.

