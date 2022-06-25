ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Hundreds rally against SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in New Haven

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hag6_0gLZCv4i00

NEW HAVEN, C.T. (WTNH) – The New Haven Reproduction Justice Mobilization organized a rally outside the federal courthouse on Church Street. Hundreds attended to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speakers included faith leaders, health workers, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ activists.

“We live in a country where a woman’s body is more controlled than a gun. As a woman I am afraid,” said Nayeli Garcia, a community organizer with Unidad Latina en Accion.

The crowd grew quickly, spilling into Church Street. People held signs and wore green t-shirts and bandanas. Wearing green to symbolize pro-abortion emerged in Argentina in the late 2010s, as the country’s activists fought to decriminalize abortion in a sweeping movement called the “Marea Verde” or “Green Wave.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was among the speakers. He told the crowd to take to the polls this fall.

“We need to work; we need to turn around the people who made it possible, who enabled the supreme court.”

The right to an abortion is protected in Connecticut by state law. Many of the young women who attended the rally discussed how other states with trigger laws banned abortion the moment the SCOTUS decision was released.

“We know that this is a racial issue. It is going to affect black people and people of color disproportionately,” said Tenaya Taylor with the Non-profit Accountability Group.

“I’m really worried for the next generation of women. We’ve grown up with this protection in place. Today across the country women are immediately losing access to this protection. I’m worried about the ways in which people are going to be criminalized by what is essentially basic healthcare,” said Emily Gallagher from New Haven.

After the rally, the crowd marched through the streets of New Haven, shouting their fight is not over.

“Women are equal citizens, we have moral agency. We have autonomy and the Supreme Court can’t take that away from us,” said Jamie Johnson, a chaplain with the Unitarian Society of New Haven.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury police make second arrest in triple shooting incident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police made a second arrest in connection to a triple shooting incident on Tuesday. Shazon Douccette, a 22-year-old Meriden man was served an arrest warrant for charges related to a shooting on 356 Walnut St in Waterbury on May 7, according to police. Douchette was charged with the following offenses: […]
WATERBURY, CT
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Black People#Protest#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Unidad Latina En Accion#Accountability Group
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

'The Second Amendment Is Not Unlimited,' Brett Kavanaugh Stresses in SCOTUS Gun Case

"Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited," Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in District of Columbia v. Heller, his 2008 opinion recognizing an individual right to keep a handgun at home for self-defense purposes. "Nothing in our opinion," Scalia wrote, "should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CNN

Biden White House has planned for Supreme Court to overturn Roe for months

President Joe Biden has been bracing for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade for months, preparing for it to potentially set off mass protests and heap pressure on the White House to act, according to officials, even as there remains little he can do through executive action to mitigate the court's ruling.
POTUS
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy