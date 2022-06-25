Florida will not charge corrections officer who beat woman at Lowell Correctional Institute
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Criminal charges will not be filed against the officer who beat a woman at Lowell Correctional Institute in Lake County.
9 Investigates has been following the story of inmate Cheryl Weimar since she said she was beaten into a quadriplegic state more than three years ago for refusing to clean toilets.
She did an exclusive interview with Channel 9 last November.
The state attorney’s office said Friday that while there is no question that the injury suffered by Weimar was tragic, this alone is not sufficient to charge a crime.
Lowell Correctional Institution is the largest prison for women in the country.
