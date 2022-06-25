ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Florida will not charge corrections officer who beat woman at Lowell Correctional Institute

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Criminal charges will not be filed against the officer who beat a woman at Lowell Correctional Institute in Lake County.

WATCH: Woman beaten so badly in prison that she’s now quadriplegic, but why hasn’t anyone been charged?

9 Investigates has been following the story of inmate Cheryl Weimar since she said she was beaten into a quadriplegic state more than three years ago for refusing to clean toilets.

She did an exclusive interview with Channel 9 last November.

The state attorney’s office said Friday that while there is no question that the injury suffered by Weimar was tragic, this alone is not sufficient to charge a crime.

Lowell Correctional Institution is the largest prison for women in the country.

Marissa Stafford
4d ago

This is absolutely insane.. some of these inmates are in prison for less offensive crimes.. but yet they can beat a woman so badly she can’t ever walk again.. this makes no sense. And prices yet again how terrible, inhumane and unfair our government is.. I bet if this happened to anyone of power this would have a definite different outcome

Donald Schoen
4d ago

I remember when this happened. she had Morgan and Morgan for a lawyer. if anything she can sue. in civil court cause her civil rights were violated by DOC. also I would demand the audio and video from cameras. but here's the thing there's no cameras in the bathrooms.... crazy thing is it happens all over in the prison system.

Chris Henders
3d ago

Of course not. As you can see...... all of our government officials and cops are getting away with murder. More and more. You can't trust any one of them!!

