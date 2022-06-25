Emporia fireworks sales and discharge period begins Monday

Residents attending the Emporia Friends of the Zoo’s annual Open House at the David Traylor Zoo had a great day to enjoy more than the normal zoo fare. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s made for a splendid day to see the zoo exhibits, chat with docents and learn more about the animals and plant life, residents had the chance to see the off-exhibit area for the only time of the year. EFOZ member Bobby Thompson enjoyed the chance to show off all aspects of the zoo.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO