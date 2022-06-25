San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Badge Auctions to Benefit Museum

SAN DIEGO — Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a huge problem for car owners throughout San Diego County. “These criminals know exactly where they’re located on every single vehicle, so like this particular Volvo, it’s pretty straight in the center,” said Nelson Diaz, regional sales manager for Midas, while standing under a Volvo on the lift at their La Mesa location. “It’s pretty easy if you think about it. One cut here, one cut here, this whole piece comes out. Super easy for someone to do with the right tools. One to two minutes max.”
