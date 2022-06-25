San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Badge Auctions to Benefit Museum

San Diego has plenty of natural watering holes for kids to splish and splash ’til their heart’s content—and of course, we have the best beaches for kids. But, if you’re looking to visit a playground that’s manufactured with all the bells and whistles, we’ve got those too. From wave machines and wild water slides for big kids to spray zones complete with dunking buckets, and giant gushers that will make little ones giggle, here’s the list of super spots to get delightfully drenched.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO