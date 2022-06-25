ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Badge Auctions to Benefit Museum

sdccblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach auction will be for two (2) Attendee 4-Day with Preview Night badges, with eight auctions currently up on eBay with a starting bid of $720, ending on Monday, June 27. According to their...

sdccblog.com

sdccblog.com

Furry Feline Creatives San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

2022 marks 10 years for Furry Feline Creatives, the character design studio and lifestyle brand developed by Cheri Lynn Ong. What started as a small handmade plush toy company has blossomed into a global brand spanning clothing, accessories and of course, handmade plush. You’ll be able to find their exclusives...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdccblog.com

Little Shop of Pins San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

Little Shop of Pins make some of the cutest pins around this side of the exhibit floor, and we’re excited they’ve got a stellar line-up of San Diego Comic-Con exclusive pins this year. You can find them at Booth #4621 on the show floor. [UPDATE June 28]. Their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Drones to Swarm Imperial Beach on Fourth of July

Imperial Beach will be celebrating the 4th of July in a new way this year. After a last-minute cancellation of the city's fireworks display, the city is teaming up with Verge Aero for a high-tech drone show that will be staged from the landmark Imperial Beach pier. The show will be synchronized with music that will be heard at the Pier Plaza.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
sdccblog.com

‘Lumpia with a Vengeance’ Bringing Offsite, Screening, Signing, More to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

the Filipino American action comedy, is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with one of our favorite things: a food offsite (and a whole lot more). The film, a crowdfunded sequel to the 2003 cult classic Lumpia, continues the story of Fogtown, where a lumpia-wielding avenger named Kuya is here to take on a crime syndicate selling drugs disguised as food. With the help of some friends both old and new, can they save the town?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

The Best Ice Cream Shops in San Diego

Ice cream is synonymous with summer, particularly if you have little sugar babes running around. So, we scoured the city (and beyond!) for the most delicious ice cream shops near you. Read on for the scoop on where to go to satisfy your summer craving and indulge in a yummy frozen treat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Soak Up the Fun at These Splash Pads & San Diego Water Parks

San Diego has plenty of natural watering holes for kids to splish and splash ’til their heart’s content—and of course, we have the best beaches for kids. But, if you’re looking to visit a playground that’s manufactured with all the bells and whistles, we’ve got those too. From wave machines and wild water slides for big kids to spray zones complete with dunking buckets, and giant gushers that will make little ones giggle, here’s the list of super spots to get delightfully drenched.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fast Casual

Ike's adds San Diego location

Ike's Love & Sandwiches has opened in Sorrento Valley at 9430 Scranton Road in San Diego. "San Diego!!! You've shown us so much love, so you make it easy to want to open more SD locations," Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches," said in a company press release. "I created two new extra special sandwiches just for you! I have a place near Sorrento Valley and I'm so excited to have a brand-new Ike's to share Love & Sandwiches with you all."
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Begin the adventure of a lifetime in San Diego!

Would you, or someone you know, like to embark on the adventure of a lifetime?. You can start that adventure this very moment. Sign up to become one of a select few: those who help sail famous tall ships right here in San Diego. Including the oldest active sailing ship in the world, Star of India!
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sunset Park Splash Pad Closes for Renovations in San Marcos

San Marcos’ Sunset Park splash pad, located at 909 Puesta del Sol, will be Closed from July 11 to 29 for renovations. Construction teams will be performing maintenance and repairs to the splash pad surface including grinding the existing surface, patching areas and repainting and sealing the entire surface. The new splash pad surface will provide a safe play area with the same snake tail design as before renovations.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Eater

Better Buzz Coffee Docks Drive-Thru Cafe in Mira Mesa

A fast-growing local coffee chain that’s reached a milestone two decades in operation comes full circle on Tuesday, June 28 with the opening of its 13th cafe in Mira Mesa. 20 years ago, Better Buzz got its start as a humble coffee cart at a Mira Mesa corporate complex; by 2008, it was able to launch a 8,000-square-foot production facility in Vista. One of Eater’s essential coffee purveyors, the company roasts and delivers coffee on-demand to its network of locations across San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Local tennis star turns pro again — in pickleball

SAN DIEGO — Cammy MacGregor is always moving. It’s her life. Back in the mid-’80s, she was ranked as one of the top 75 tennis players in the world. “I still play tennis. Tennis has been my life since I was seven years old,” MacGregor told FOX 5. But now, she’s found a new love […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Midas offering free etching for catalytic converters in July

SAN DIEGO — Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a huge problem for car owners throughout San Diego County. “These criminals know exactly where they’re located on every single vehicle, so like this particular Volvo, it’s pretty straight in the center,” said Nelson Diaz, regional sales manager for Midas, while standing under a Volvo on the lift at their La Mesa location. “It’s pretty easy if you think about it. One cut here, one cut here, this whole piece comes out. Super easy for someone to do with the right tools. One to two minutes max.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

