Kansas State

WATCH: Protestors gather at Kansas statehouse in reaction to Roe v. Wade being overturned

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Protestors have gathered at the Kansas capitol building on Friday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

A 27 News reporter at the statehouse says that around 100 to 200 people have gathered outside of the south-side of the building, many of them holding ‘vote no’ signs.

Yes or No? Kansas groups pleading for you to vote on the Value Them Both amendment

Abortions are still legal in Kansas with the decision to change abortion laws coming later this year on Aug. 2 when voters will be able to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the Value Them Both amendment. This amendment, if passed, will give the Kansas Legislature the ability to change or make abortion laws.

#Kansas Supreme Court#Statehouse#Politics State#Protest#The Kansas Legislature
