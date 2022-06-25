ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is an absolute disgrace;’ Pro-choice protestors make their voice heard in downtown Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Hundreds gathered in at the Walter H. Rice Federal Building in downtown Dayton to make their voices heard after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade.

Some held signs like “Not going back 50 years” and “Abortion is a human right.”

The chants were loud and so was the reaction.

“I am extremely outraged. This is an absolute disgrace,” William Autry of Fairborn said.

The protest started just moments before the Ohio Attorney General tweeted Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill” is now a law.

For some, this was not a total surprise.

“I expect nothing less of Ohio, especially how this state’s government has reacted not only to more left-wing policies but to reproductive rights in general,” Morgan Chaves of Yellow Springs said.

Founder of Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance Joy Schwab said she was alive when the Roe v Wade decision came down in 1973 and shared her reaction.

“This is just the first step and they’ve been working on this for at least 40 or 50 years so we shouldn’t be surprised, I guess we should just be surprised that they were eventually able to do it,” Schwab said.

“Now I’m just wondering if the General Assembly in Ohio is going to come back early from their summer recess so they can pass even more severe legislation,” she added.

Our crew on the scene did not see any counterprotesters at the rally.

