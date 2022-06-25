ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC law expert says Americans have 'low confidence' in the Supreme Court

By Lillian Donahue
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – A UNC law expert said the controversy surrounding Friday’s Supreme Court decision has impacted public trust in the federal judicial system.

Professor and Director for the school’s center for civil rights, Ted Shaw, said while he doesn’t agree with the Supreme Court’s decision, he expected it after a more conservative shift over the past few years.

“This can’t come as a surprise to anyone,” Shaw said. “This court, I think, is more partisan than any court that we can remember.”

A Gallup poll released this week shows overall public confidence in the Supreme Court at record lows, driven by democrat and independent responses.

However, Republicans slightly increased their trust in the court from last year to now.

“Just as the country is deeply divided, a Supreme Court that is both deeply divided but is also hyperpolitical,” Shaw said. “The consequence is that Americans, when they’re pulled now have the lowest degree of confidence in the Supreme Court.”

While Supreme Court justices are appointed by the President, justices in North Carolina are elected by the people and run on party tickets.

Two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court are up for election this November.

The North Carolina Bar Association polled 630 voters and 853 lawyers in the state about their trust in the state’s judicial system from appellate, to lower courts.

The NC Bar Association found the vast majority of people who responded believe political parties have a fair or great amount of influence on NC judges.

A majority of respondents also said they would prefer non-partisan elections for judges.

newway
1d ago

LMAO that is a comment you would EXPECT from the most LEFT WING place in NC. Sounds more like a contrived Democrap talking point. Most of the country have just found new faith in a Constitutional Court. They are doing jobs and interpiting the law and not legislating from the bench.

Doc Bennett
2d ago

I have low confidence in: this President, this news source and any college professor.

Danny Sandlin
3d ago

A UNC law professor would be the last place I would seek advice from.

The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Mike Lee predicts constitutional crisis, 'invasion' of Supreme Court from 'pro-abortion Left' after Roe

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the 49-year-old nationwide right to seek an abortion, raises the question: what will the Left do next?. In his recent book "Saving Nine: The Fight Against the Left’s Audacious Plan to Pack the Supreme Court and Destroy American Liberty," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is facing two Republican challengers in his state’s primary next week, foresees radical consequences from SCOTUS' decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

The Supreme Court tends to save the biggest rulings for last – a constitutional expert explains a few good reasons

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law on June 23, 2022 that had imposed strict limits on carrying a handgun in public. It was a much anticipated decision, as the court continues to issue opinions ahead of wrapping its term in the next week or two. But people were being kept waiting about when exactly the court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, will be issued. The court announces what days it will release rulings and is only scheduled to announce more on June 24. No one outside the court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Ginni Thomas’ involvement in January 6th shows we have a big problem with the Supreme Court

New emails provide even more damning evidence that Ginni Thomas may have been involved in efforts to illegally overthrow the 2020 election victory of Joe Biden. Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — and together, the Thomases seem determined to demonstrate just how vulnerable our democracy is.In March, the Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas sent White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a series of urgent text messages in late 2020, demanding that he contest the legal election results. She told him that Trump should not concede.Then in May, the Washington Post also reported that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Clarence Thomas' gun decision ensures that the next January 6 will be much deadlier

You have to hand it to Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Their marriage is an exemplar of spousal teamwork. Ginni Thomas worked hard on the inside game for Donald Trump's coup: exchanging emails with Trump co-conspirator John Eastman, pressuring state legislators to throw out electors that President Joe Biden won and blitzing Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows with potential coup strategies. Meanwhile, her husband just handed the Trump's volunteer street fighters, the sort of folks that stormed the Capitol on January 6, a Supreme Court decision that will make it much easier for them to arm themselves with heavy firepower in the future.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Next on the Supreme Court’s Chopping Block Is Protections for Victims of Gun Violence

Last week, the Supreme Court handed down two decisions indicating radical new directions for American law. This may be obvious when it comes to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which extinguished women’s constitutional rights to choose abortion. After all, in his concurrence Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly called for the reconsideration of all of the Supreme Court’s substantive due process precedents. The other case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, is a gun control case in which Thomas wrote for the majority, striking down a state law constraining who could carry guns in public.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
