Kingsport, TN

Dobbs ‘a little jealous’ of Heupel’s high-powered offense

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – During his time with the Volunteers in the mid-2010s, Josh Dobbs and the Big Orange offense were nothing to sneeze at.

Dobbs threw an SEC-best 27 touchdowns during his senior season in 2016, helping Tennessee to a 9-4 season and a Top-25 ranking in the final AP Poll.

But, you can hear the excitement in Dobbs’ voice when he talks about the current Volunteer offense, led by head coach Josh Heupel.

Four Vols receive additional All-American accolades

It looks like a lot of fun – they go fast,” he said. “You look up and the play clock is on 31 seconds and they’re already running another play. So, it’s difficult on defense, you know. The defense can only play a couple coverages – you have to get lined up and really just pray the offense messes up and that point.”

Dobbs just inked a new contract with the Cleveland Browns, but the way he talks about Heupel’s scheme – he may just find a way to come back and suit up for his alma mater.

“It’s a great offense to be in – you play fast, you score a lot of points,” he said. “There’s a lot of big plays, a lot of one-on-one matchups, so I’m a little jealous … a little bit.”

