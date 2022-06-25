The 'Cranston Canyon' project hopes to relieve merge issues

Good news for those trying to beat the heat: All city water parks, a.k.a. splash pads, will be opening Monday, with pools coming online shortly. . . . the City announced that all Providence water parks will open for the season on Monday, June 27 and all Providence public pools will open for the season on Tuesday, July 5. Water parks will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. During July and August, Providence water parks and pools will be open Monday through Saturday from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO