Cranston, RI

The 'Cranston Canyon' project hopes to relieve merge issues

By R.J. Heim, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A two mile stretch of Interstate 295 North, known as the "Cranston Canyon," is the next major road to undergo construction, at a cost of $84 million. If you've ever tried to get off Route 37 west in Cranston onto 295 north, mostly during rush hour, the...

turnto10.com

