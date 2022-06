LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With the 4th of July right around the corner, many emergency rooms are preparing to see some repeated injuries throughout the holiday weekend. Doctors at Saint Joseph Health say they often see hand and face injuries, burn injuries, and dehydration during the summer season, especially around the 4th of July holiday. However, they say there are things you can do to stay protected.

