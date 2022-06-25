ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Longer Able To Sing? Justin Bieber Fears He Could Lose His Voice Due To Health Issue

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 4 days ago

Justin Bieber fears he might no longer be able to sing and perform again as the syndrome could ignite the end of his career., the upcoming July 4 issue of National Enquirer reported. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFCdv_0gLZ7JXg00
Justin BieberReuters

Bieber made fans worry - and he still does - when he revealed in a video that he postponed three shows on his 2022 Justice World Tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He also showed clear signs of partial facial paralysis in the clip in question, which he also uploaded on Instagram.

