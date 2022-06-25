Pat McAfee Challenges Happy Corbin To A Match At WWE SummerSlam

Matt Hardy believes that Scotty 2 Hotty and Grand Master Sexay could have found their own niche amongst the chaos of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Matches. In the year 2000, the WWE tag team roster was stacked. While a lot of attention was paid to The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz, there were also tag teams like the APA, Right To Censor, and Too Cool making their presence felt and carving out their own niche. Speaking about the experience on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy addressed Too Cool, saying that he believes that even though the team was over, they were ultimately overshadowed by the chaotic and memorable TLC Matches.

