ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Pat McAfee Challenges Happy Corbin To A Match At WWE SummerSlam

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pat McAfee is looking to get back in the ring. Last Friday after losing his Last Laugh Match against Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin got on the mic and called out Pat McAfee. In particular, he took exception with...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Wardlow Comments On Potentially Joining WWE And Comparisons To Batista

Wardlow comments on WWE and Batista. Wardlow is one of the top stars in AEW, growing from MJF's bodyguard to standing on his own and destroying everyone in his path, including security guards and plaintiffs. While Wardlow just "signed" with AEW after getting out of his contract with MJF, fans...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Mcafee#Baroncorbinwwe
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Luke Kuechly news

Luke Kuechly was one of the best linebackers of the past decade, making the Pro Bowl in seven of his eight years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He ultimately decided to retire in his prime at the age of only 28 years old, citing health concerns as the reason for his abrupt decision in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fightful

Best WWE Moments Announced For 2022 ESPN ESPYS

Fans will get their chance to choose the Best WWE Moment at the 2022 ESPYS. ESPN revealed the following nominations for Best WWE Moment for the 2022 ESPY Awards:. Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. MATCH 2. John Cena returns at Money In The Bank. Ronda Rousey...
WWE
Fightful

When Brock Lesnar's WWE Return Was Put In Place

Brock Lesnar returned on Smackdown on June 17, and is set for a program with Roman Reigns. The two are main eventing WWE Summerslam, which wasn't the original plan. As reported last week, Randy Orton is likely having surgery and was originally the idea for Reigns' opponent for the show. However, once it became clear that Randy Orton wouldn't be able to perform any time soon, the plan was put in place for Brock Lesnar to return to the company.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Women's Tag Team Bout Announced For IMPACT Against All Odds

Mickie James returning to the ring. IMPACT Wrestling announced that Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green will team up to battle Mia Yim & Mickie James at Against All Odds on July 1. James helped Yim defeat Green on Thursday's episode IMPACT by neutralizing Purrazzo. This will mark James' first bout...
WWE
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says He Turned Down Ten-Match Offer From AEW

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 35 and a loss to Baron Corbin. He's since undergone double knee surgery and has stated that he won't wrestle again. Before he officially called an end to his in-ring career, Angle was offered a chance to join AEW on multiple occasions.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy Believes Too Cool Would Have Fit In Well In TLC Matches

Matt Hardy believes that Scotty 2 Hotty and Grand Master Sexay could have found their own niche amongst the chaos of Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Matches. In the year 2000, the WWE tag team roster was stacked. While a lot of attention was paid to The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz, there were also tag teams like the APA, Right To Censor, and Too Cool making their presence felt and carving out their own niche. Speaking about the experience on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy addressed Too Cool, saying that he believes that even though the team was over, they were ultimately overshadowed by the chaotic and memorable TLC Matches.
WWE
Fightful

Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw & Smackdown June 13-17

Fightful learned the following producers for WWE Raw June 13:. - Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso: Jamie Noble & Joe Hennig. - Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke: TJ Wilson & Kenny Dykstra. - Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop & Nikki ASH: Molly Holly. - Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens:...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy