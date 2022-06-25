ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana GOP Leaders Expect Anti-Abortion Action This Summer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Indiana Republicans said Friday that they expect to see action toward tightening the state’s abortion law during the Legislature’s special session that is set to start next month. Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they were glad the U.S. Supreme...

14news.com

Indiana Republicans and Democrats state positions on abortion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the coming weeks, the Indiana General assembly is expected to vote on whether or not the state should ban abortions, and the dominant political parties have stated their positions on the matter. On Monday, the Indiana Democratic Party sent representatives to Evansville to establish their...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

AG Todd Rokita announces Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the publication of the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights — a document created to help ensure that Indiana citizens understand the constitutional provisions and other laws that safeguard their Second Amendment liberties. “America’s founders understood the God-given rights of free people to protect themselves against intruders, violent attackers […]
INDIANA STATE
Live Election Results: Illinois Governor

The race for Illinois governor has shaped up to be another battle of the billionaires. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker is running for a second term and faced one opponent in the Democratic primary while six candidates vied for the GOP nomination in the November general election. Who did residents vote...
ILLINOIS STATE
Who is Darren Bailey? Get to Know the Presumptive Republican Nominee for Illinois Governor

After a heated six-way race for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor, State Sen. Darren Bailey has emerged victorious, according to projections from NBC News. Bailey, one of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s fiercest critics, will now face off against the incumbent governor in November’s general election, hoping to give Illinois its third Republican governor in the last 24 years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOWO News

Indiana Attorney General Files Motions Toi Lift Injunctions, Allow Abortion Restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers by Vaneta Becker

Governor Proposes Returning $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers. Following a higher-than-expected revenue performance, the governor has called on the Indiana General Assembly to reconvene on July 6 to return $1 billion in state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. Each taxpayer would receive about $225 in addition to the already in place...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Possible Impact of Roe V. Wade Overturn on Indiana

Next week, Indiana lawmakers will meet for a special legislative session where it is expected they will discuss abortion after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe Versus Wade. They could soon pass new limits in the Hoosier state. Indiana University law professor Steve Sanders discusses this process and what...
INDIANA STATE
